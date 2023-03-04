media release: Join Heartwood for an intimate, participatory afternoon of music! With their inviting lyrics and rich vocal harmonies, these singers and instrumentalists weave together music inspired by and devoted to the wild world surrounding and within us all.

Heidi Wilson, Sarina Partridge, and Willy Clemetson first came together as a trio in 2021 during a musical intensive on a remote island in Lake Superior.

“We sat with the moss, the waves, the age-old rocks, the snowshoe shares, the stars and the mist. We lay in silence, jumped in cold water, and we sang with the moon. We made music with the island.” -Sarina

Throughout the intensive, new songs came to the singers in different spots all around Rabbit Island. At night by candle light they drew a ‘songmap’ of the island, marking the spot where each song came from. After crafting harmonies as a trio they returned together to each song’s birth spot to offer the song back.

Wanting to share the songmap with more people, Heartwood created an interactive digital version. The field recordings embedded in the songmap are filled with the stirring harmonies of Heartwood, but also with the voices of the wind and the waves. songmap.rabbitisland.org

Heartwood will be sharing music from the Rabbit Island Songmap project, as well as songs from their residencies on the south shore of Noëpe/Martha’s Vineyard.

“When endless facts detailing the crises of our era leave us overwhelmed and unmoved, perhaps it is through the ancient art of harmony singing, a language of cellular resonance, that we will find ourselves beautifully beholden to the whole.”-Heidi Wilson

Come and let your body be filled up with wild music!

Heartwood in concert

Saturday March 4, 3pm, Madison Christian Community - Covenant Room, 7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53717

Tickets at the door, $5-20 sliding scale.