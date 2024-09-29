Heather Sarabia reception

"My Reality in Color," through 9/30.

Reception for Heather Sarabia's "My Reality In Color"

Sunday, September 29, 1 - 3 pm

Heather Sarabia was a published poet and painter with autism who lived in Madison Wisconsin. She developed her paintings through sweeping motions, creating layers of brush strokes rich with movement and gesture. Despite being nonverbal, she was a prolific writer, typing out poetry and prose with assistance. Her writing centered on her lived experience and hope for justice. Through her work, she consistently strived to gain freedom from the systems of dependence that left her feeling trapped.