Heather Thomas Peterson, Harrison Whyte, Juliet Jazz Trio

media release: A CLASSICAL SWINGING SOIREE

An evening to remember - full of great music, remarkable musicians, and electric performances. Don’t miss this FREE memorable musical soiree in a spectacularly beautiful, designed space, on the 1889 Steinway model A piano, with remarkably gifted and stunningly inventive musicians.

Featuring:

Heather Thomas Peterson, Classical Pianist

Harrison Whyte, Violin soloist

Juliet Jazz Trio – Jude Peterson, piano; Charlie Peterson, bass; Brett James, drums

When: Friday, June 20, 7-9pm, First Unitarian Society of Madison (Frank Lloyd Wright, architect), 900 University Bay Drive, Madison

Cost: Free - however, donations to cover costs and to support the musicians are greatly appreciated.

ABOUT THE MUSICIANS:

Heather Thomas Peterson is an accomplished classical pianist who masterfully blends the highest level of technique with a fundamental expression of humanity, bringing profound depth, peace, and maturity to her performances. She holds a master's degree in piano performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and a bachelor's degree in piano from Northern Illinois University. She enjoys performing frequently and is recognized for her inspiration of other pianists in her private teaching studio.

Harrison Whyte is a gifted violinist with masterful technique and passionate musicality in classical, blue grass and Irish Folk music. He is known for his fiery performances and inventive improvised solos. He received his degree in Violin performance from Vanderbilt University and performs regularly in and around Madison with the band, Continental Congress.

The Juliet Trio – The improvisational intensity, technical skill and musical talent of this Chicagoland teenage jazz trio will knock your socks off!

Jude Peterson, Jazz piano, student of Alec Watson in Chicago. Jude just graduated from high school, receiving several prestigious awards including a full four-year scholarship to study jazz piano at New York University.

Charlies Peterson, Jazz bass. Charlie is now a high school senior studying jazz and classical bass, performing with top area jazz ensembles.

Brett James, Jazz drums/percussion. Brett also just graduated from high school and is headed to The Manhattan School of Music. His layered sonic delivery across drums and cymbals, pops and slashes through the music landscape to highlight the trio’s inventive ideas, rhythms and musical subtleties.