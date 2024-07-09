media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie

Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!! Heatwave will be performing this week, so get your dancing shoes on because this concert will be hard not to groove to.

“Heatwave plays ALL genres of music, regardless of era, as well as a variety of multicultural favorites.”

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Food Truck Lineup:

- Donut NV

- Thailand in a Truck

- Jolly Frog

- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)

Thank you to our supporting sponsors:

- Sun Prairie Moves

- Forever Home Real Estate

- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent

- Sun Prairie Utilities