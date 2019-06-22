press release: Thirteen years after founding indie-folk giants Paper Bird, Sarah Anderson (vocals, trumpet) and Paul DeHaven (guitar) embark on their latest collaboration, Heavy Diamond Ring. HDR harnesses their proven partnership and their trademark open-hearted All-American folk-rock, and sends it to refreshing new heights. Led by Anderson’s smooth-as-honey vocals and DeHaven’s rugged guitar chops, the band is rounded out by veteran knockouts Blake Stepan (bass), Mike Lang (keys), and Orion Tate Ignelzi (drums). This is road-trip music. This is black and gold. This is HDR. Find their debut album everywhere June 7.

"Heavy Diamond Ring creates a sound that feels as classic as rolling down the windows in the summer — a super highway to a new frontier." -303 Magazine

"...a helping of contemporary indie-folk that goes down easy, augmented by some subtle, snaky guitar work, walls of harmony vocals and Anderson’s attention-grabbing vocals. ” -CS Indy