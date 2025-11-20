media release: At Canopy Sessions, kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of the city's most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in lush tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians. Stroll through the vibrant plants, sip on refreshments, and let the music transport you to a tropical escape right in the heart of Madison.

Heavy Looks is a Madison-based power pop rock band led by Dirk Gunderson and Roz Greiert, blending raw vocals, grunge riffs, and catchy guitar hooks into an energetic, emotionally charged sound. Since their 2014 debut Senses Growing Dull, they’ve opened for national acts like Gin Blossoms and The New Pornographers and released two full-length albums, Waste It Right (2015) and Apathy (2022).

General Admission: $12

Child (Ages 6-12): $6

Child (Ages 5 & under): FREE

Advance online purchase is encouraged; remaining tickets may be available at the door. For ticket assistance, call 246-4550. Limited reduced-fee tickets available. To request a fee waiver, contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com.

Lobby opens 5:30 p.m.; Conservatory opens 6 p.m. Strolling concert. Limited benches in the Conservatory. Please no carry-in chairs. Bar service available in the Lobby. Performances are amplified, not acoustic.