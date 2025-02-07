Heavy Looks, Marigold Motel

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Four-piece power pop band from Wisconsin. Writing snappy tunes with sappy lyrics since 2013.

Welcome to the Marigold Motel! While staying with us you will take in sweet notes of Midwest Surf Rock and hints of Jangle Pop with influences from 1960s British Psychedelia and Americana. Marigold Motel originates from Madison, WI.

$10 Cover.

