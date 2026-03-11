Heavy Looks, Yas & the Jewelers, Jules and the Jems

media release:

21+

Heavy Looks is a Madison-based power pop rock band led by Dirk Gunderson and Roz Greiert, blending raw vocals, grunge riffs, and catchy guitar hooks into an energetic, emotionally charged sound. Since their 2014 debut Senses Growing Dull, they’ve opened for national acts like Gin Blossoms and The New Pornographers and released three full-length albums, Sense Growing Dull (2013), Waste It Right (2015), and Apathy (2022).