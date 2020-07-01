press release: Bierock bar and restaurant is hosting Heavy Metal themed trivia in Madison on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:00 p.m. This marks the return of Oddball Trivia, themed events held the first Wednesday of every month at Bierock, interrupted by Covid-19 and last held in March. We know what you’re thinking: Trivia specifically dedicated to heavy metal music? Are there really that many Motörhead fans? That’s weird, right?

That’s kind of the point. Oddball Trivia embraces the abnormal, deviant and absurd. And we’re targeting the hardcore, cult-like fans. And yes, you can expect a metal-themed playlist as a soundtrack to the evening.

Competitors will test their knowledge of metal music from identifying the drummer for Iron Maiden to naming Judas Priest’s debut album. Prizes will be bestowed to the winning team. Gift certificates to Bierock will be awarded up to first, second and third place, depending on attendance.

The size of teams are unlimited. Customers can feel free to compete as an individual or a larger group. Keep in mind that Bierock does not take reservations. Tables, booths and bar seating will occur first come, first served.

At the time of publication, Madison is in Phase 2 of its Forward Dane plan. That means 50% of indoor capacity but our outdoor patio can be full.

In honor of the event, we’ll be tapping a keg of Unibroue’s À Tout Le Monde, a tribute to metal band Megadeth.

So come out and try your hand at Heavy Metal trivia in Madison.

This is just latest theme trivia at Bierock that has also included The Simpsons, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Office and Parks & Rec, Star Wars and more.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.