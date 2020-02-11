press release: “Known as one of the most exciting organists of the 20th century, international concert organist Hector Olivera will entertain and exhilarate the audience with an unforgettable performance! Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mr. Olivera has performed all over the world and has had audiences leaping to their feet with applause for years. His debut performance at Overture Hall will feature organ classics like J.S. Bach’s Passacaglia in C minor, as well as transcriptions like Oblivion by another Argentine native, Astor Piazzola. He will close the concert with a improvisation on a submitted theme that is sure to enthrall and amaze everyone in attendance.” — Greg Zelek

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Hector Olivera, Organ

PROGRAM

Driffill | Franck | Bossi | Bach | Vierne | Mozart | Piazzola | Olivera