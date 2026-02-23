Hedda Gabler
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A powerful drama of manipulation and motive by one of the greatest modern playwrights.
Henrik Ibsen's blockbuster play about a woman who turns an idyllic, boring life on its head, seizing control of her destiny and sending the fates of others spiraling downward.
A staged reading presented by Falconbridge Players, directed by Lydia Salus. Free and open to the public.
