media release: StageQ is only one month away from the opening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, one of the most talked about and anticipated shows we've ever done. Rehearsals with the cast and band started late in January and are now really picking up steam.

Brilliantly innovative, moving, and wickedly funny, Hedwig is out to set the record straight about her life, her loves, and the operation that left her with that “angry inch.” Part rock concert, part cabaret, part stand-up comedy routine, this one-of-a-kind musical proves time and again that an indomitable spirit can’t ever be tied down. Tickets are on sale now!

This production contains loud rock music, flashing lights, and strobe effects.

Book by John Cameron Mitchell

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Produced by StageQ Inc

“Angry” Cast

performs March 10, 16, 18, 23, & 25

Kai Prins – Hedwig

Elise Bargman – Yitzhak

“Inch” Cast

performs March 11, 17, 19, & 24

Kalea Bicoy – Hedwig

Kai Prins – Yitzhak

StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!

Access Level: $20

Suggested Level: $30

Superstar Level: $40

Legend Level: $55*

*All Legend Level patrons will be automatically added to the Friends of StageQ roster for this current season and receive all the benefits at the Friend level.

Sponsored by MGE Foundation