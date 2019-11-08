Hedwig and the Angry Inch

press release: USA | 95 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. John Cameron Mitchell

Hedwig, born male as Hansel in East Berlin, fell in love with an American G.I. and underwent a gender reassignment surgery in order to marry him and flee to the West. Unfortunately, nothing worked out quite as it was supposed to - years later, Hedwig is leading her rock band on a tour of the US, telling her life story through a series of concerts at Bilgewater Inn seafood restaurants.

"Thanks to Mitchell's electrifying work in front of and behind the camera, you'll find yourself falling in love with this rock odyssey," - Glenn Lovell, San Jose Mercury News