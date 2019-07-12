press release: Madison Performance Collective presents:

Hedwig And The Angry Inch

Text by John Cameron Mitchell

Music and lyrics by Stephen Trask

Directed by Dana Pellebon

Music direction: Evan Lange

Friday, July 12: 7 pm

Saturday, July 13: 7 pm

Sunday, July 14: 4 pm

Friday, July 19: 7 pm

Saturday, July 20: 7 pm

Tickets available now at HedwigMadison.bpt.me

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with a book by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Steven Trask, first premiered Off-Broadway in 1998 and was later adapted into a movie with the same name in 2001. In 2014, the musical made its way to Broadway, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical that year. Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows the character of Hedwig, a glamorous transgender rock performer from East Berlin during communist reign. In order to escape the political climate and be married, Hedwig is forced to undergo what would become a botched sex change operation. The musical recounts Hedwigs history concerning her love life, music career, and her band, The Angry Inch, so titled as a play on Hedwigs anatomy. The musical is a lively, loud, and irreverently humorous exploration of identity and gender.