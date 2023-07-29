Heet Deth, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Bron Sage

media release: Heet Deth (CHI): Noisy Chicago Rock Duo perpetually throwing a heavy apocalyptic party. Blasting bombastic rock n' roll to quake you to your soul (FFO: Moon Pussy, The Jesus Lizard, Dead Moon)

Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends (MKE/MAD/LVL): Conan & Co. play big weird rock music for smart asses and malcontents. Featuring members of Replicator, MELVINS, Trophy Wives, Coliseum, and more. Live lineups have a revolving cast of players (FFO: QotSA, Killdozer, Pissed Jeans)

Bron Sage (MAD): a brawny and brainy tangle of stoner, prog, and noise rock attitudes spinning around an art rock hub like a loose industrial belt (FFO: KG&tLW, Big Business, King Crimson)

Free/donations.

