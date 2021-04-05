ONLINE: Heidi Keener

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Heidi Keener – Flute recital

Ben Therrell, Cello

Ben Yats, Percussion

Tim Steis, Guitar

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

lend/lease for piccolo and woodblocks in unison David Lang (b. 1957)

First Concerto for flute and percussion Lou Harrison (1917-2003)

Earnest, fresh and fastish

Slow and poignant

Strong, swinging and fastish

Zeppelin for flute and cello Laurie San Martin (b. 1968)

Histoire du Tango for flute and guitar Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Bordel 1900

Cafe 1930

Night-club 1960

Concert d’aujourd’hui

Heidi Keener is a doctoral student at UW-Madison and a recipient of the Paul Collins Fellowship. She holds performance degrees from Western Michigan University and Youngstown State University. Her primary teachers include Conor Nelson, Timothy Hagen, Martha Councell-Vargas, and Kathryn Thomas-Umble. Heidi was a quarterfinalist in the 2020 NFA Young Artist Competition and has placed in the COFA Young Artist, SEMFA Ervin Monroe, and NFA Piccolo Orchestral Audition Competitions. In 2016, she was a winner of the WMU Concerto Competition.