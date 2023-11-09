Hein Jung & Grigorios Zamparas

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. General admission: $15; Students: Free (ticket required)

media release: Hein Jung, soprano; Grigorios Zamparas, piano

Presenting songs by Robert and Clara Schumann, Debussy, and Rachmaninov, as well as new Korean art songs and opera gems.

……

Acclaimed for her “superior vocal value” (Boston Globe), soprano Hein Jung has performed in major cities throughout the US and Korea. These venues include Opera Tampa, Tanglewood Music Festival, San Francisco Opera Merola Program, Milwaukee Symphony, Madison Opera, St. Petersburg Opera, Bel Canto Chorus, Tampa Oratorios Singers. Equally beloved on the concert stage, Ms. Jung has performed recitals on such prominent series as Artist Series of Sarasota, University of Wisconsin Madison, University of Florida, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Se-Jong Art Hall and American Liszt Society Annual Festival. Last season (2015/16), Ms. Jung made her debut with The Florida Orchestra in both the Master Work Series and Coffee Concert Series. In the upcoming 2016-2017 season, she will be featured in concert with the Sarasota Concert Association, at the prestigious Kumho Recital Series in Seoul, South Korea, International Congress of Voice Teachers in Stockholm, Sweden. Ms. Jung also looks forward to the release of her second CD, performing works by Rachmaninov with Centaur Records. Her recording of Songs of Franz Liszt, released by Centaur Records last year, was praised by American Record Guide: “Hein Jung has the perfect voice-terrific ease in her upper register and a silvery clear tone.”

Recognized as a versatile performer, Ms. Jung has delighted audiences in such varied repertoire as Zerbinetta(Ariadne auf Naxos), Die Königin der Nacht(Die Zauberflöte), Blanche(Dialogue des Carmelites), Romilda(Serse), Lucia(Rape ofLucretia), Sophie(Der Rosenkavalier), and Amina(La Sonnambula). On the concert stage, she has been heard as soloist in Messiah(Handel),The C minor Mass(Mozart), Lord Nelson Mass(Haydn), Gloria(Poulenc), Cantata BWV. 51 and 21(Bach), Bachianas Brazileiras No. 5(Villa-Lobos), Chants D’Auvergne(Canteloube) and Ch’io mi scordi di te, K.505(Mozart).

Praised as an advocate of contemporary music, Ms. Jung performed both the lead roles in the world premiere of Rage d’amour, commissioned by Tanglewood, as well as the lead role of Princess Pocachin in The Red Silk Thread, commissioned by University of Florida and Curtis Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Ms. Jung has won top prizes throughout her career. These include the Metropolitan Opera National Council Upper Midwest Region Audition (1st place in Wisconsin District and 2nd place in Upper Midwest Region), Irma Cooper International Competition (2nd place), Schubert Competition (2nd place) and Chicago Bel Canto Competition (2nd place).

……

Grigorios Zamparas has received critical acclaim for his versatile performing career as recitalist, orchestra soloist and chamber musician in Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, former Yugoslavia, Russia, Latin America, South Korea and the US. He is a frequent guest at numerous festivals worldwide, having performed several times at the prestigious Newport Music Festival (Newport, RI), the Mainly Mozart Festival (Miami, FL), The Artist Series of Sarasota and The Salon of the Arts (Sofia, Bulgaria), among others.

He has been featured as a soloist in more than 20 different piano concertos with orchestras such as the Porto Alegre Symphony Orchestra (Brazil), Indiana University Symphony Orchestra, Boston Neo-Politan Chamber Orchestra, Togliati Philharmonic (Russia), the Sofia Soloists (Bulgaria) and the Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic of the Czech Republic, to name a few. In May 2013 he gave two piano recitals in Vienna, Austria. At The University of Tampa he was the recipient of the Outstanding Scholarship or Creative Work Award for the 2010-2011 academic year. His recordings have been released by Centaur Records.