courtesy Helen & Anthony The music duo Helen & Anthony. Helen & Anthony.

media release: Join us for Saturday Jazz! This month, we welcome Helen & Anthony.

Formed from the post-pandemic jazz group Feestet, Helen Feest (voice) & Anthony Utehs (guitar) can be found duo-ing a range of smoky jazz standards, 60's pop, and original music.

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.