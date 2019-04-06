press release: Communication invites you to the opening reception for our first solo art exhibition, Hellen Ascoli's 3 Translations: Mud and Blue.

Hellen Ascoli (Guatemala City / Madison) is an artist, weaver, and educator. Her interdisciplinary projects encompass these discourses; looking at embodied practices and material culture as a way to understand her surroundings.

Ascoli completed her MFA in Sculpture at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2012, and has had exhibitions, both individual and collective, at Proyectos Ultravioleta, Concepción 41, Sótano 1, and Galería Sol del Río; and at Lawndale Art Center in Houston, TX and Conduit Gallery in Dallas, TX. Her work has also been included in the Paiz Biennial in Guatemala City , Videobrasil in São Paulo, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Santa Barbara.

She has taught at Universidad Francisco Marroquín, worked as Director of Education at the Museo Ixchel of Indigenous Dress in Guatemala from 2014- 2017 and contributed to the design of the mediation programs for Paiz 19th and 20th Paiz Bienal. Currently she teaches at The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

This exhibition will be up from April 6 to May 25, 2019 and will be on view during shop hours and events.

For more on Ascoli's work, visit her website:

http://www.entretejidos.studio/

For open hours and contact info, visit http://communicationmadison.com.