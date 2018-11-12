press release: Before Night Falls: Watercolors by Helen Klebesadel

at the Gallery at the Wisconsin Academy of Science, Arts, and Letters offices at 1922 University Ave., Madison. Exhibition runs, November 9, 2018-January 25, 2019. Reception Sunday, November 18, 2018, 1:00-3:00

Plan to visit the Gallery at the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Science, Arts and Letters, during regular weekday office hours (9:00-4:00)to see these recent watercolors by Helen Klebesadel. (Call 608-263-1692 to confirm open hours.)

Celebrating the rich time before night falls, when the sky becomes a painting, and the trees become lace.