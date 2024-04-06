Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection Community Day
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: April 6 | Join us for the spring semester Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection Community Day! Once a semester, collection staff host a Community Day where we lead behind-the-scene tours and share information about the Collection. This event is open to the public and all are welcome. Click here to register for a tour.
