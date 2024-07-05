Helion Prime, AfterTime, Queen of Dreams

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Join Helion Prime, AfterTime, and Queen of Dreams for an evening of symphonic and power metal!

7:00 PM doors, 8:00 PM show, 18+, $15 advance, $20 day of

Helion Prime:

Helion Prime was formed in 2014 based out of Sacramento, CA by guitarist/songwriter Jason Ashcraft. Blending heavier metal genres with his first love power metal as well as themes from science to science fiction!

AfterTime:

Since their inception in 2011, Minneapolis-based band AFTERTIME have been perfecting a potent blend of Symphonic Metal and orchestral film scores. Their songs are larger-than-life and unapologetically epic, with a special focus on adventurous storytelling and marvelous atmospheres. AFTERTIME’s second full-length album, titled “Arcane Horizons”, was released on May 10th, 2024, setting new and bolder frontiers for the still young band.

