Helion Prime, AfterTime, Queen of Dreams
Anna Brose
Queen of Dreams
Join Helion Prime, AfterTime, and Queen of Dreams for an evening of symphonic and power metal!
7:00 PM doors, 8:00 PM show, 18+, $15 advance, $20 day of
Helion Prime:
Helion Prime was formed in 2014 based out of Sacramento, CA by guitarist/songwriter Jason Ashcraft. Blending heavier metal genres with his first love power metal as well as themes from science to science fiction!
AfterTime:
Since their inception in 2011, Minneapolis-based band AFTERTIME have been perfecting a potent blend of Symphonic Metal and orchestral film scores. Their songs are larger-than-life and unapologetically epic, with a special focus on adventurous storytelling and marvelous atmospheres. AFTERTIME’s second full-length album, titled “Arcane Horizons”, was released on May 10th, 2024, setting new and bolder frontiers for the still young band.