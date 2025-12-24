Hellenic Polytheism Coffee Meetup

to

RSVP

Michelangelo's Coffee Shop 114 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Bring your friends for a fun coffee meetup and a casual discussion of Hellenic Polytheism. People of all faith traditions (or none) are welcome. Our groups hosts monthly rituals and monthly coffee meetups! We suggest that you try a coffee meetup before attending a ritual but it isn't required. SIGNUP FORM AND OUR DISCORD LINK IS IN THE RSVP. Please do the signup form if you're coming so that we know how many tables to reserve!

https://forms.gle/EsNocjRo2HuF4wHZA

Info

280Michelangelos.jpg
Michelangelo's Coffee Shop 114 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Interests
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Hellenic Polytheism Coffee Meetup - 2026-01-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hellenic Polytheism Coffee Meetup - 2026-01-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hellenic Polytheism Coffee Meetup - 2026-01-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hellenic Polytheism Coffee Meetup - 2026-01-10 14:00:00 ical