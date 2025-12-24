Hellenic Polytheism Coffee Meetup

media release: Bring your friends for a fun coffee meetup and a casual discussion of Hellenic Polytheism. People of all faith traditions (or none) are welcome. Our groups hosts monthly rituals and monthly coffee meetups! We suggest that you try a coffee meetup before attending a ritual but it isn't required. SIGNUP FORM AND OUR DISCORD LINK IS IN THE RSVP. Please do the signup form if you're coming so that we know how many tables to reserve!

https://forms.gle/EsNocjRo2HuF4wHZA