Helliphant, Drunk Drivers, Sons of Kong, 20 Watt Tombstone, Foxy Veronica's Peach Pies, DJs Lovecraft, Juan Wick

press release: High Noon Saloon Presents HELLIPHEST

Helliphant, Drunk Drivers, Sons of Kong, 20 Watt Tombstone, Foxy Veronica's Peach Pies, DJ Lovecraft, DJ Juan Wick

Doors: 5:00 pm / Show: 6:00 pm

$10 ADV // $12 DOS

This is a fucking rock show....plus chainsaw carving, DJs, tarot reading, belly dancing, caburlesque, weird art vendors, and other weird things...

Helliphant: The band that makes Madison evil.

Drunk Drivers: Eau Claire superstars. Get your ears on.

20 Watt Tombstone are Wasau’s hard touring death blues saviors. They have played hundreds of shows over the past few years, and are now looking at embracing European shores this summer. Fusing the sounds of ZZ Top with Kyuss by way of Robert Johnson and Black Flag, the band has continually outdone themselves since their formation in 2011. This duo continually pushes for opportunities to show the world what they are made of, be that crucial opening slots or driving 16 hours to play a dive bar. A group who records everything live in the studio, there’s no room to mess around. With loud guitars and a passion for the music what could go wrong?

Foxy Veronica's Peach Pies: We're sweet, vivacious, and adorably outrageous! A booty here, a bosom there... you might even see our underwear! Bringing caburlesque to the best of both worlds: smitten men and incorrigible girls.

DJ Lovecraft: I got hooked on house music over 20 years ago and my work as a DJ has been focused on trying to evolve my ability to create deep and meaningful vibes.

DJ Juan Wick: Juan Wick has been with Garage Spore since it's creation acting in movies like," Rampage II,Zombie in the Garage, and Prowler".He often acts along side Weld Straithmore and is famous for his classic role as"WHITE COAT".