Hello Adorn

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Poppy Home & Gift, Middleton 1821 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Our jewelry selection is expanding at Poppy and we're celebrating in a big way!!

Join us for the Hello Adorn Trunk Show as we introduce a new jewelry space in the shop. Talk to a Hello Adorn representative, view exclusive, event-only pieces, and browse the new collection!

Hello Adorn is a Wisconsin-based jewelry brand that is known for their effortless, everyday pieces designed to be worn and layered.

Enjoy a fun afternoon with your girlfriends or stop in and find the perfect piece for Mother's Day! We are looking forward to seeing you!

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Poppy Home & Gift, Middleton 1821 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Art Exhibits & Events
608-836-0427
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