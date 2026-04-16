media release: Our jewelry selection is expanding at Poppy and we're celebrating in a big way!!

Join us for the Hello Adorn Trunk Show as we introduce a new jewelry space in the shop. Talk to a Hello Adorn representative, view exclusive, event-only pieces, and browse the new collection!

Hello Adorn is a Wisconsin-based jewelry brand that is known for their effortless, everyday pieces designed to be worn and layered.

Enjoy a fun afternoon with your girlfriends or stop in and find the perfect piece for Mother's Day! We are looking forward to seeing you!