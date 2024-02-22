7:30 pm Thursday-Friday and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday. $38-$25.

media release: From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz: The Hello Girls chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers in this new musical inspired by history. These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations of women in the armed forces.

Commissioned and premiered by NYC’s Prospect Theater Company, The Hello Girls celebrated the centennial of these groundbreaking women in its Off Broadway debut in Fall 2018, and was nominated for both Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Awards.