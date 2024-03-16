Hello Spring Fling
to
Bowl-A-Vard Lanes 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for our 4th Annual Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Market on Saturday March 16, 2024, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes in Madison. Free to the public!
Stop by and get a FREE picture opportunity with the EASTER BUNNY! Kids will get an egg with goodies inside, while supplies last! The Easter Bunny will be available until 1:45pm.
Come shop some amazing crafter and vendors!!
Enter to win a $100 Shopping Spree Giveaway!!
Swag Bags for the first 50 people (18 & Older)
Support our Raffle for Dane County Humane Society!