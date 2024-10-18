Help and Healing through The Teaching of Bruno Groening

Trinity United Methodist Church 1123 Vilas Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Brigitte Schenider, Licensed Healing practitioner from Frankfurt, Germany will present medically documented healings and give simple instructions on how to absorb the healing stream.  Many experience this healing energy during the lecture.  Friday, October 18, 7:30-9pm.  Trinity Methodist Church, 1123 Vilas Avenue, Madison, 53715.

No cost to attend. Donations accepted. For more information: 608-215-6373

https://www.bruno-groening.org/

https://www.youtube.com/@BrunoGroeningOrgEN

Info

Health & Fitness
608-215-6373
