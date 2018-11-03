press release: Sat. Nov. 3, 3:00 pm Plymouth Congregational UCC (2401 Atwood Ave.) Help at the Border – talk with Rev. Randy Mayer, pastor of The Good Shepherd UCC in Sahuarita, AZ, about the real impact of our broken immigration system on border communities, and the work of church groups like The Green Valley/Sahuarita Samaritans as they provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to migrants in distress in the desert as well as court accompaniment for those detained. Donations will be gladly accepted at this event to support the work of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Samaritans.