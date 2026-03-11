Help Children Imagine a Future of Justice & Well-BeingThrough Literature

media release: 7 pm, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Madison Central Library - Room 302

Sponsored by

Madison Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom

Friends of the UW Cooperative Children’s Book Center

More than ever, in this time of societal unraveling, our children need books and stories that will engage and inspire their participation in bringing about a future of justice and well-being. The Jane Addams Children's Book Award has been honoring such books for over seventy years.

Join us for an evening conversation with Angela Medina, Executive Director of the Jane Addams Peace Association (award sponsor), learn about the Books in Their Hands program, and explore a display of award-winning and honor books.

Since 1953, the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award has annually recognized books of literary and aesthetic excellence that effectively engage children in thinking about peace, social justice, global community, and equity for all people. A national committee of members with passion for and expertise in children’s literature and social justice is responsible for making the choices each year.

The evening will include a special recognition of Ginny Moore Kruse, director emerita of the UW Cooperative Children’s Book Center, and her transformational influence on the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award. During the 1990s and early 2000s, Ginny was chair of the selection committee. Her influence is still felt today in the award’s dialogic, democratic selection process and in its distinguished recognition in the world of publishing.

RSVP Requested But Not Required: wilpfmadison@gmail.com

Hope to see you at 7pm on Wednesday, April 1, at the Madison Central Library!