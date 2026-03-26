Help Children Imagine a Future of Justice & Well-Being Through Literature

media release: Join us for an evening conversation with Angela Medina, executive director of the Jane Addams Peace Association (award sponsor), learn about the Books in Their Hands program, and explore a display of award-winning and honor books.

RSVP Requested But Not Required wilpfmadison@gmail.com

The evening will include a special recognition of Ginny Moore Kruse, director emerita of the UW Cooperative Children’s Book Center, and her transformational influence on the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award.

Sponsored by Madison Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom and Friends of the UW Cooperative Children’s Book Center

Since 1953, the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award has annually recognized books of literary and aesthetic excellence that effectively engage children in thinking about peace, social justice, global community, and equity for all people. A national committee of members with passion for and expertise in children’s literature and social justice is responsible for making the choices each year.