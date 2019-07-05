Help Desk, Dead Rest, Flaccid Pickle, Midnight GraveDiggers
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Help Desk - IT themed speedy punk from Madison
Dead Rest - Energetic punk rock trio from Chicagoland
Flaccid Pickle - Punkish rockers from Freeport
Midnight GraveDiggers - Punk metal from Madison
Everyone needs some punk rock on a holiday weekend!
Show starts at 9pm
21+ $5 at the door
