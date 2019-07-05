Help Desk, Dead Rest, Flaccid Pickle, Midnight GraveDiggers

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Help Desk - IT themed speedy punk from Madison

Dead Rest - Energetic punk rock trio from Chicagoland

Flaccid Pickle - Punkish rockers from Freeport

Midnight GraveDiggers - Punk metal from Madison

Everyone needs some punk rock on a holiday weekend!

Show starts at 9pm

21+ $5 at the door

608-256-8211
