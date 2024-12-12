Helping Farmers, Saving Cranes

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

The story of the sandhill crane is one of true conservation success. Only recently, the species—one of the oldest on the planet—was nearly extirpated (regionally extinct) in the Midwest and Wisconsin. Sandhill cranes are thriving due to a mix of factors, including better wetland protection and management and their shift to agricultural crops as a food source after losing their natural grassland habitat. Modern row crop farming practices have created an easy way for cranes to locate food in the form of germinating corn seed during the breeding season, causing significant damage to corn crops.

Private lands biologist Jackie Slivicke-Scott and Communications and advocacy specialist Ryan Michalesko will discuss how the International Crane Foundation is working to find real solutions to support farmers while also protecting cranes and the landscapes on which they rely. They will also provide an update regarding recent legislative actions in the state relating to Sandhill Cranes.

﻿Sponsored by Mary Ellen O’Brien