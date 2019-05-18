Hemlock, Immortalis, Living Inside Fearless Entropy, OnMy6

press release: 301 Productionz presents

May Mayhem 2019

12 bands 2 stages TOTAL MAYHEM

Sponsored by Quality CBD of Madison!! Quality CBD

https://www.facebook.com/qualitycbd2018/

in part by Vintage Vault Arcade and EXILE Custom Paint LLC

https://m.facebook.com/VintageVaultArcade/?ref=content_filter

https://www.facebook.com/EXILECustomPaint

The first of our three summer mayhem series events! Followed by SMP Midsummer Mayhem and culminating at Project Mayhem 2019!

Bands annouced

HEMLOCK of Las, Vegas NV

Immortalis Brillion, WI

L.I.F.E (Living Inside Fearless Entropy)

more to be announced