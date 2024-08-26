media release: Join four-piece folk band Hemlock 'n Key for the Up North Skyy Patio Sessions OUTSIDE: three hours of toe-tappin' tunes! They'll play a bunch of originals, some sweet blues classics, and a couple unexpected covers.

Outdoors 6-9pm, weather permitting (inside if not)

FREE Show -Tips Encouraged!

This soulful, acoustic blend of strings and vocal harmonies based in Madison is composed of Ryan Hartkopf (vocals, guitar, harmonica, mandolin), Colleen Robinson (vocals, upright bass), Ethry Fields (vocals, violin, guitar, ukulele), and the drums heartbeat of Pablo Chuliver.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410532241490413/