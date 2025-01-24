Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: The soulful, acoustic blend of strings and harmony vocals known as Hemlock 'N Key is the Madison band which includes Ryan Hartkopf (vocals, guitar, harmonica, mandolin),Colleen Robinson (vocals, upright bass), Ethry Fields (vocals, violin, guitar,ukulele) and the drums heartbeat of Pablo Chuliver. They play a lot of originals, some blues classics and a few covers. More info at their Instagram site and their Facebook site.