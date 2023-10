Hendrix Gullixson, Matt Blair

media release: Hendrix Gullixson is an electronic ambient musician based out of Minneapolis, MN.

https://www.instagram.com/sidemyth/

https://sidemyth.net/

Matt Blair is a pianist, composer, and educator living in Madison, Wisconsin. His work draws upon diverse musical traditions such as contemporary classical, electro-acoustic improvisation, free jazz, minimalism, and noise.

https://www.mattblairmusic.net/

https://mattblair.bandcamp.com/album/shadow-sets

ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).