Henrique Eisenmann & Eugene Friesen

media release: The duo of cellist Eugene Friesen and pianist Henrique Eisenmann brings the concept of chamber music into the world of jazz and world music. Friesen, a 4-time Grammy Award winner, is known for expanding the role of the cello into jazz and world music styles, while Brazilian-born Henrique Eisenmann is both a classical virtuoso and a stunning jazz improvisational artist. In this program of originals and Brazilian bossa nova, West-African grooves, and innovative arrangements of well known songs, Friesen and Eisenmann redefine their instruments as they liberate the classical genre.

Program to include original works by Friesen and Eisenmann in addition to selections of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Johann Sebastian Bach, Milton Nascimento, and others.

Bars will open at 7pm with a selection of wines and cocktails for purchase which have been thoughtfully paired with each piece on the program.

Tickets are $35.