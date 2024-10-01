media release: Henry Obeng’s We Exist at Central Library is an ethnographic art project that delves into the lives of African immigrants in Wisconsin, particularly in the Madison area. Obeng converts dark cotton fabrics collected from immigrants into paper to both preserve and transform their cultural significance, linking the past with the present. Obeng's exhibit will be on display in the Diane Endres-Ballweg Gallery on the 3rd Floor of Central Library.

Holiday closings:

Thursday, Nov 28 for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov 29 for Ho-Chunk Day

Tuesday, Dec 24 - Wednesday, Dec 25 for Christmas

Tuesday, Dec 31 - Wednesday, Jan 1 for New Year's