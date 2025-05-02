Henry the Fifth

7:30 pm on 5/2-3 & 8-10 and 2 pm, 5/4 & 11. $25.

media release: The young and wild Prince Hal is now King in his own right. At home, he is widely revered for rallying overmatched English forces to monumental victory. On the international stage, he is deeply reviled for his ambition and aggression. This fast-paced modern production by Madison Shakespeare company shows the man and the king, whose short reign set England on the path to decades of chaos and infighting.