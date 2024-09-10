Her Art reception

media release: This showcase of work by female-identifying teen artists empowers girls to celebrate themselves not for what they look like, but for who they are. On display Sept. 10-Nov. 10.

Artist Reception Tuesday, September 10, 6-8pm,Rotunda Gallery

Last week at Overture Galleries, we had the privilege of installing the "Her Art" exhibition, curated by talented high school student Shay Roy-Lewis. What sets this show apart is not only its perspective but also its celebration of female-identifying teens embracing their identities and strengths. Here are a few words from Shay Roy-Lewis about her experience of curating this exhibition:

“I began the 'Her Art' exhibit as a rising sophomore in high school with zero curation knowledge, a lofty goal and the passion to make a difference. Never did I imagine that this exhibit would be on display at Overture Center.

Art has been a lifelong love of mine in many ways. Creating a show composed of my own work was a possibility I briefly considered, but I decided to instead dip my toes into an aspect of the art world I had never experienced firsthand: curation. And looking back now, I am so grateful that is the choice I made. Working with professionals in the field and getting hands-on experience throughout the process has been nothing short of life changing.

I am especially honored to have curated an exhibit that encourages teenage girls to focus on their strengths and a positive self-image. I believe a juried art exhibit with such a strong message is so impactful because viewers can see that same message portrayed in several ways. This deepens understanding and conveys the complexity of the problem, allowing the viewer to peer into the perceptions of each individual artist. Such multifaceted comprehension is only possible due to the perspectives and ideas of these talented artists.” – Shay Roy-Lewis

Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public during regular business hours and before and after performances. Most artwork in our exhibitions is for sale.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Gallery I: Abandoned Abundance : Erin Liljegren and Christina Ruhaak create tactile environments enhanced by their vivid and complex use of color. Liljegren investigates the deprivation of natural resources and the over-consumption of consumer goods using paint and repurposed materials. Ruhaak amasses and layers the remnants of domestic life as commentary on global frictions and the consequences to families and communities.

Gallery II: Masks & Mirrors : Hideki Suzuki and Jolynn Reigeluth 's joint exhibition blends observations, imagination and humor in our everyday lives. Suziki's allegorical masks and Reigeluth's satirical portraits explore myth, history and human absurdities, igniting introspective laughter and peculiar emotional revelations.

Gallery III: A Place of Whim and Wonder: This collection of vibrant, whimsical and multifaceted works by Sydney Berkeley and Poornima Moorthy embody the magic of life and allude to notions such as the fanciful experience of childhood, the hidden beauty twinkling within each moment and the intense human experience of being alive.

Playhouse Gallery: In Search of Awe by PhotoMidwest, Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Photographic images capable of evoking a sense of awe possess a distinctiveness that makes them stand out from the ordinary. They have the power to evoke emotional or visceral reactions. This juried exhibition highlights the awe-inspiring photography created by members of PhotoMidwest .

All Galleries : Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rotunda Stage. Artist Talks start at 6 p.m.