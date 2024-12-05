media release: StartingBlock features a monthly event series focused on building courageous connections among Madison Women in Business. Facilitated by Mel Butcher, HER Network is a beloved meeting space for inspirational stories, transparent idea-sharing, and empowering collaboration.

Marsha Lindsay, CEO & Chief Analyst of Lindsay Foresight and Stratagem in Madison, presents a free lecture on 2025 top market trends for women entrepreneurs at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 at StartingBlock 3rd Floor Cafe, 821 E. Washington Ave

This in person event is FREE and open to members and non-members of StartingBlock Madison.