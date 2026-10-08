× Expand courtesy Madison Herb Society A booth at the 2025 Madison Herb Fair. Madison Herb Fair

media release: “Herbal Self-Care” is the theme of the 44th annual Madison Herb Fair sponsored by the Madison Herb Society. It takes place Saturday November 7, 2026, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue in Madison. Admission is free.

Featured speakers are scheduled throughout the day in the Olbrich Gardens Learning Center:

· 10:30 a.m. Mira Moon, Community Pharmacy

· 12:30 p.m. Nurturing Nature, Nourishing You Abbie Lehman, Taliesin’s Riverview Terrace Kitchen Garden

· 2:30 p.m. Herbal Tools for Natural Self-Care Salih D. Erschen, Unani Herbals

A herbal marketplace features two rooms of regional small businesses showing their wares, including herb and spice blends; loose-leaf and herbal teas; herb plants; baked goods, superfood cacao truffles, honey, syrups and elderberry products; wreaths, ceramics, glassware, jewelry and other plant-inspired art; aromatherapy products and dream pillows; soaps, balms, oils and other body products; tinctures, salves, liniments and other herbal remedies; catnip toys and many gift items; and books about herbal uses, self-care, gardening, foraging and cooking.

“Herbal self-care is our focus this year, with featured speakers on nourishing ourselves with nutritious foods, calming teas, soothing balms and more,” said Joyce Pohl, president of the Madison Herb Society. “In addition, our knowledgeable vendors are happy to share ideas about using herbs for cooking and baking, pet care, personal health and relaxation, gardening, home décor, cleaning and so much more.”

The Madison Herb Society is a non-profit membership organization that promotes education about the culture and use of herbs, including their global history and use for culinary, wellness, horticultural and decorative purposes. Throughout the year, the society sponsors speakers, workshops, field trips, garden tours and themed potluck meals. Interested visitors are invited to become members of the Madison Herb Society at the Fair.

More information about the 2026 Madison Herb Fair and the Madison Herb Society is at www.madisonherbsociety.org.