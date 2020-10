× Expand Carrie B. Wilkey

press release: The 38th annual MADISON HERB FAIR goes virtual on Crowdcast NOVEMBER 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. FREE event with 3 main speakers on Herbs & Fermentation and 5 mini talks by local vendors of varied herbal products. Full details and registration link at https://madisonherbsociety. org/annual-herb-fair