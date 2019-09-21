press release: The American Herb Guild Southern Wisconsin Chapter, with its sponsors Community Pharmacy, Frontier Co-op, Mountain Rose Herbs, and Willy St. C-op will host its annual Herb Fair on September 21st at the Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St., from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admittance, with talks, guided herb walks, and a marketplace, is free and open to all. Please contact Mary at arete8@yahoo.com, or check https://www.facebook.com/ SoWisAHG/ for updates.