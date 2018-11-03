× Expand Carrie B. Wilkey

press release: “BEYOND PARSLEY, SAGE, ROSEMARY, AND THYME” is the theme of the 36th annual Herb Faire of the Madison Herb Society. It takes place Saturday November 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue in Madison. The fair features speakers, information, and an herbal marketplace. Admission is free.

“We’re presenting fun and healthy ways to use herbs in daily life. Our three speakers will talk about how to grow your own ingredients for delightful herbal teas, techniques from India for using herbs and spices in your cooking, and how to make unique wreaths from herbs, flowers, and other plants in your garden,” said Sheila Leary, president of the Madison Herb Society.

“The Herb Society’s most popular products at the Faire are our bake sale and our catnip toys. We’ll also offer four tea blends, including Lavender-Mint and Victorian Bouquet, herb cookbooks and individual herb packets. We’re bringing back our Italian Herb Blend after several years’ absence to complement our Wisconsin Herb Blend, a perennial favorite. And, we’re excited to welcome several new vendors to the Faire,” noted Leary.

The Herb Faire marketplace features sixteen regional small businesses and organizations offering herbal teas, baked goods, bath and body care items, dried herbs and blends, products featuring chili peppers and honey, essential oils and tinctures, aromatherapy products and smudges, wreaths and a variety of herbal first aid products, including tick-bite kits. Vendors will also be selling gardeners’ socks and botanically inspired ceramics, jewelry, handcrafts, fairy garden items, birdhouses and holiday ornaments.

Scheduled talks at the Faire are:

9:30 a.m. Erin Presley, Growing Herbs for Tea: Erin Presley is a horticulturalist at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, where she manages the Herb, Wildflower and Pond Gardens. She’ll present the basics of growing, using and preserving herbs commonly used for beverages, from teas to herbal cocktails.

11:30 a.m. Neeta Saluja,Cooking with Indian Herbs and Spices: Neeta Saluja of Madison was born in Agra, India, the city of the Taj Mahal. She is the author of “Six Spices: A Simple Concept of Indian Cooking” and has taught Indian cooking for more than two decades. She will demonstrate how skillful blending of spices and herbs can create well-balanced dishes with great aroma and taste.

1:30 p.m. Joan Flynn, Making Wreaths and Dried Arrangements from Your Garden: Joan Flynn, a long-time member of the Madison Herb Society and a Dane County Master Gardener, will demonstrate the art of wreath-making from such varied materials as herbs, dried flowers, male fern fronds and tomatillo husks.

The Madison Herb Society is a non-profit membership organization that promotes education about the culture and use of herbs, including their global history and use for culinary, medicinal, horticultural and decorative purposes. Throughout the year, the society sponsors speakers, workshops, field trips, garden tours and themed potluck meals.

Interested visitors are invited to join the Madison Herb Society at the Faire. More information about the Faire and the Society is at www.madisonherbsociety.org