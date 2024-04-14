Herb Walk for Pregnancy & Lactation

media release: As a licensed midwife and certified community herbalist, Connie Lambeth feels strongly about health equity and accessibility to all your options. And part of that is having access to basic herbalism as part of your toolkit, including when you’re pregnant or lactating. There are LOTS of herbs that are not safe to ingest medicinally while pregnant and lactating, but it can be helpful to know which ones are from a licensed healthcare professional.

What You'll Need:

A basket

Garden Gloves

Small shovel/trowel

Scissors (optional)

Suggested donation: $10.