RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun

press release: Make 10-12 different herbal-based gift items. You will rotate through each station, making a different item from salts and infused vinegars to salves, body spray, and felted soap bar. Learn about the variety of herbs offered and take recipes home of the items made. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs

Time: 1-5pm, Saturday, December 14

Registration Deadline: Friday, December 6

Price: $75/$60 for Olbrich member