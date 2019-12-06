RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun

Google Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Make 10-12 different herbal-based gift items. You will rotate through each station, making a different item from salts and infused vinegars to salves, body spray, and felted soap bar. Learn about the variety of herbs offered and take recipes home of the items made. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs

Time:  1-5pm, Saturday, December 14

Registration Deadline: Friday, December 6

Price: $75/$60 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Herbal Gift Making: Hands on Fun - 2019-12-06 00:00:00