RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Gift Making
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: If you are looking for ways to keep up with the spirit of giving without the pressure to spend lots of money on trendy but less-than-ecological gifts, look no further! Join Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs for this magical make-and-take workshop. You will take home 10+ herbal preparations that you can gift to loved ones over the holidays, including lip balm, felted soap, herbal bath soak, and more!
Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs
This class is for adults.
Saturday, December 6, 10-4 p.m.
Registration Deadline: November 26
$115/$95 member