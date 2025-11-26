RSVP for From the Garden: Herbal Gift Making

press release: If you are looking for ways to keep up with the spirit of giving without the pressure to spend lots of money on trendy but less-than-ecological gifts, look no further! Join Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs for this magical make-and-take workshop. You will take home 10+ herbal preparations that you can gift to loved ones over the holidays, including lip balm, felted soap, herbal bath soak, and more!

Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs

This class is for adults.

Saturday, December 6, 10-4 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 26

$115/$95 member