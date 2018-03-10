Herbal Infused Oils and Lotions

press release: Join herbalist Linda Conroy from Moonwise Herbs for a fun, hands-on class! Learn to make herbal-infused oils with plants from your garden and other every-day ingredients. Take home an infused oil and a lotion sample made during the class, as well as recipes and an understanding of their therapeutic applications. Dress to mess, all supplies will be provided.

This is a family-friendly class, best suited for those ages 8 and up. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets are based on a sliding scale fee ($15-$25). Full scholarships are available as well.