RSVP for Herbal Salves, Liniments, Oils, Sprays and Baths
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Every home, medicine chest, first aid kit, and gym bag should carry a herbal salve. Which blend is right for you? Learn how to custom make remedies that can soothe you along your path of life.
Thursday, March 29, 6:30-8 pm
Registration Deadline: March 22
Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-25
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Health & Fitness, Home & Garden